Skip to main content
Clear icon
88º
Join Insider for Free

Big Game Coverage

BGC football Week 2 preview: Medina Valley seeks milestone 2-0 start

A win on Friday night would give Medina Valley its first 2-0 start since 2009

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIOBGC road trip kicks off Friday in Castroville

The three-game BGC road trip begins Friday night in Castroville at Medina Valley High School, where the Panthers (1-0) are gearing up to play Boerne Champion (1-0).

Panthers aim to build on strong start

Last season, the Panthers went 5-6 overall and 4-2 in district play, qualifying for the playoffs as a first-year Class 6A program.

The team opened the 2025 season last Friday with a sweet 44-32 win at Leander Glenn — their first Week 1 victory in eight years, a milestone head coach Andrew Britt and the Panthers have been waiting for.

Looking back and ahead in BGC play

Last year during Week 1, Leander Glenn beat Medina Valley 21-7 in the season opener. Then in Week 2, the Panthers lost at Boerne Champion 41-28. A win on Friday night would give Medina Valley its first 2-0 start since 2009.

The other games on the BGC road trip for Week 2 will have Carrizo Springs (0-1) at Hondo (1-0) and Harper (1-0) at Sabinal (0-1).

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos