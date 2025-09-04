BGC football Week 2 preview: Medina Valley seeks milestone 2-0 start

SAN ANTONIO – BGC road trip kicks off Friday in Castroville
The three-game BGC road trip begins Friday night in Castroville at Medina Valley High School, where the Panthers (1-0) are gearing up to play Boerne Champion (1-0).
Panthers aim to build on strong start
Last season, the Panthers went 5-6 overall and 4-2 in district play, qualifying for the playoffs as a first-year Class 6A program.
The team opened the 2025 season last Friday with a sweet 44-32 win at Leander Glenn — their first Week 1 victory in eight years, a milestone head coach Andrew Britt and the Panthers have been waiting for.
Looking back and ahead in BGC play
Last year during Week 1, Leander Glenn beat Medina Valley 21-7 in the season opener. Then in Week 2, the Panthers lost at Boerne Champion 41-28. A win on Friday night would give Medina Valley its first 2-0 start since 2009.
The other games on the BGC road trip for Week 2 will have Carrizo Springs (0-1) at Hondo (1-0) and Harper (1-0) at Sabinal (0-1).
