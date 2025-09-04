BGC football Week 2 preview: Medina Valley seeks milestone 2-0 start

SAN ANTONIO – BGC road trip kicks off Friday in Castroville

The three-game BGC road trip begins Friday night in Castroville at Medina Valley High School, where the Panthers (1-0) are gearing up to play Boerne Champion (1-0).

Panthers aim to build on strong start

Last season, the Panthers went 5-6 overall and 4-2 in district play, qualifying for the playoffs as a first-year Class 6A program.

The team opened the 2025 season last Friday with a sweet 44-32 win at Leander Glenn — their first Week 1 victory in eight years, a milestone head coach Andrew Britt and the Panthers have been waiting for.

Looking back and ahead in BGC play

Last year during Week 1, Leander Glenn beat Medina Valley 21-7 in the season opener. Then in Week 2, the Panthers lost at Boerne Champion 41-28. A win on Friday night would give Medina Valley its first 2-0 start since 2009.

The other games on the BGC road trip for Week 2 will have Carrizo Springs (0-1) at Hondo (1-0) and Harper (1-0) at Sabinal (0-1).

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.