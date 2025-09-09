Steele Knights, Brandeis Broncos both undefeated ahead of Friday showdown

SAN ANTONIO – The Steele Knights (2-0) will try to push around the Brandeis Broncos (2-0) in KSAT’s Game of the Week on Friday night.

The Knights are undefeated after a 45-10 win at Liberty Hill in Week 1 and a 28-13 victory over Reagan last week at Lehnhoff Stadium. Now they are getting ready to face the undefeated Broncos, another tough non-district opponent.

“They’re a very well-coached team,” Steele head coach David Saenz said. “They are explosive on offense. They do a great job running the ball, and the quarterback takes care of the football. Defensively, they are sound, and they play with great tenacity.”

Brandeis beat O’Connor in Week 1, 42-38, and last week they survived a triple-overtime thriller by beating Sotomayor, 48-46. The Broncos know they are in for another tough game in Knight Country.

“We know we’ve got to go in and start fast,” Brandeis head coach Kemmie Lewis told KSAT 12 sports. “We can’t make too many mistakes, because we know they’re a talented team and can capitalize off those mistakes.”

Steele is No. 1 in 12’s Top 12 Class 6A rankings, while Brandeis is No. 5.

The Knights will host the Broncos at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Lehnhoff Stadium.

