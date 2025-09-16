BGC Game of the Week: Smithson Valley, Boerne Champion open district play Friday night

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12’s Game of the Week Friday night will feature the 2-1 Smithson Valley Rangers at the 2-1 Boerne Champion Chargers in a District 13-5A-D1 opener for both teams.

The defending 5A-D1 state champs from Spring Branch are No. 3 in KSAT’s 12’s top 12 Class 5A rankings.

The Rangers beat Roosevelt in week one, 62-6. They lost to Brennan in week two, 30-21, and bounced back last week by beating Madison 42-10. It’s the start of district play, but the Rangers treat every game the same.

“It’s just another game for us,” Rangers senior linebacker Colton Hornsby said. “We’re just going to practice the same way that we do every week.”

KSAT 12 Sports stopped by Boerne Champion around 6 a.m. Monday to catch up with the Chargers before the sun came up. Boerne Champion is 2-1 on the young season and No. 8 in 12’s top 12 Class 5A rankings.

They opened with a 58-10 win at United South, followed by a 48-21 victory at Medina Valley. Last week, they lost at home, 35-28, to Laredo Alexander.

The Chargers are looking forward to hosting the Rangers.

“We like the challenge,” Champion senior defensive lineman Hudson Thrash said. “They’re a great team coming off a state championship, but we’re tough. We’re accountable, so we’re coming out to give them a fight.”

Boerne Champion will host Smithson Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday at Boerne ISD Stadium.

