Southside Cardinals to host Southwest Dragons in district 14-5A-1 showdown

SAN ANTONIO – The Southside Cardinals will host the Southwest Dragons in a District 14-5A-1 matchup on Friday night.

The KSAT Sports team stopped by Southside High School early Tuesday morning to catch up with the Cardinals. Led by head coach Ricky Lock, the Southside Cardinals are 3-2 this season and 2-1 in district. The Cardinals have won three of their last four games, including last week when they topped Laredo Martin 22-13 on the road.

The Cardinals know the Southwest Dragons will be tough to take down.

“We both play physical,” Southwest senior Alejandro Casas said. “We both have good players. It’s going to be a good fight. It just matters who’s going to want it more this game.”

The Southwest Dragons are 4-0 overall and 2-0 in district play. The Dragons are predicted to win the district, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. The Dragons are coming off a bye week and expect a challenging game against the Cardinals.

“They’re good, they’re physical. I know they’re going to hit us in the mouth,” Southwest left tackle Ty Friesenhahn said. “They’re a lot like us. They like to play hard. They’re aggressive, but I think ultimately we’ve got the skills to put it together and get that win.”

Southside will host Southwest at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Southside Stadium.

