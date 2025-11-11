BGC Scores & Schedule: Week 1 Playoffs, 2025 Games being played on Nov. 13-14; High school football in San Antonio, South Texas and Hill Country BGC Scores and Schedules 2025. (KSAT)
Below you will find the schedule of games and live scores for high school football being played on Nov. 13-14 in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.
Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters, and, in some cases, halves.
Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on
KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the BGC app. Download the Big Game Coverage app
Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on
KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the app. Subscribe to the free BGC newsletter for everything in one place Big Game Coverage
More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Larry Ramirez headshot
Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.
Mary Rominger headshot
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
Plane reportedly carrying aid to Jamaica crashes in neighborhood pond ▶ 0:27 Plane reportedly carrying aid to Jamaica crashes in neighborhood pond State trooper injured, multiple detained after stolen vehicle chase from McMullen to Bexar County ▶ 0:59 State trooper injured, multiple detained after stolen vehicle chase from McMullen to Bexar County Here's the moment all 3 ex-SAPD officers charged in Melissa Perez’s killing were found not guilty ▶ 1:45 Here's the moment all 3 ex-SAPD officers charged in Melissa Perez’s killing were found not guilty San Antonio Pets Alive! warns of unauthorized GoFundMe page ▶ 1:23 San Antonio Pets Alive! warns of unauthorized GoFundMe page David Elder tries entrees, drinks and desserts at Salsita at the Rim ▶ 1:29 David Elder tries entrees, drinks and desserts at Salsita at the Rim Group of Democrats strikes deal with GOP to end shutdown ▶ 1:17 Group of Democrats strikes deal with GOP to end shutdown Family says recovery process has been 'overwhelming' after fire engulfed apartment ▶ 1:44 Family says recovery process has been 'overwhelming' after fire engulfed apartment Do you know how to do CPR? Here’s a simple lesson ▶ 1:36 Do you know how to do CPR? Here’s a simple lesson Southwest pilot tells passengers: 'You should really call your senator' ▶ 0:30 Southwest pilot tells passengers: 'You should really call your senator' 1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire destroys NW Side apartment building ▶ 0:53 1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire destroys NW Side apartment building Mayor Jones won’t say if she still wants second Spurs arena election for San Antonio voters ▶ 1:07 Mayor Jones won’t say if she still wants second Spurs arena election for San Antonio voters Texas Game Wardens to adapt K-9 training after Hill Country floods ▶ 1:41 Texas Game Wardens to adapt K-9 training after Hill Country floods Some SA flights canceled this weekend as FAA flight restrictions affect nation ▶ 0:46 Some SA flights canceled this weekend as FAA flight restrictions affect nation Leaks found under Memorial High School cause smelly hallways, student complaints ▶ 1:17 Leaks found under Memorial High School cause smelly hallways, student complaints What is vibe coding? ▶ 0:36 What is vibe coding? ‘It feels like I’m failing’: Mom on SNAP benefits struggles to feed kids ▶ 1:43 ‘It feels like I’m failing’: Mom on SNAP benefits struggles to feed kids Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions about a timeline for the new Spurs arena ▶ 0:50 Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions about a timeline for the new Spurs arena WATCH-Myrta Romanos leaves Bexar County Jail after charges connected to 2023 killings were dismissed ▶ 0:27 WATCH-Myrta Romanos leaves Bexar County Jail after charges connected to 2023 killings were dismissed Fall temperature roller coaster hits the Alamo City starting this weekend ▶ 0:32 Fall temperature roller coaster hits the Alamo City starting this weekend Federal worker volunteers at food bank amid government shut down ▶ 0:48 Federal worker volunteers at food bank amid government shut down Bystanders capture UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport ▶ 1:08 Bystanders capture UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed ▶ 0:53 Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed Investigators find multiple violations at SA mental health treatment center ▶ 0:46 Investigators find multiple violations at SA mental health treatment center Car crashes into home on North Side ▶ 0:36 Car crashes into home on North Side Third Trader Joe’s grocery store in SA opens on the Northwest Side ▶ 0:55 Third Trader Joe’s grocery store in SA opens on the Northwest Side Previous photo Next photo