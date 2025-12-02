Best of BGC: Week 3 Playoffs, 2025 SAN ANTONIO – Check out which plays made the list to be featured on the Best of Big Game Coverage! Join Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger all week long as KSAT 12 Sports covers the most high school sports in and around San Antonio. Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page .
About the Authors Larry Ramirez headshot
Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.
Mary Rominger headshot
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
