‘Thank you Rocket Nation’: Judson HS football head coach announces decision to step down

Soto said the time has come to focus on the next chapter of his life

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

CONVERSE, Texas – Judson High School football head coach Mark Soto announced his decision to step down on Wednesday after 31 years on the sideline.

In a social media post, Soto said, “Thank you Rocket Nation,” and that the time has come to focus on the next chapter of his life.

“Now, I step away to reflect and prepare for the next chapter of a beautiful life built on football’s foundation,” he said in the post. “To everyone who believed in me, challenged me, and supported me along the way-I am blessed that we have crossed paths.”

In Soto’s four seasons as head coach for the Rockets, he compiled a 17-28 record with three playoff appearances.

Prior to his time in Converse, Soto coached the Johnson High School football team for two seasons. He compiled a 19-3 overall record, including a 15-1 district record.

He also coached the San Marcos High School football team for eight years.

Soto graduated from Judson High School in 1991 and was part of Jim Rackley’s coaching staff from 2005 to 2012.

“My dream of coaching the Judson Rockets was born on that field,” Soto said.

During his time as a player under legendary Rockets’ head football coach D.W. Rutledge, Soto was a part of the team’s 1988 and 1990 state championship runs.

