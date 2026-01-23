Comal ISD announces new head football coach at Pieper High School

Eddie Salas is the new athletic coordinator and head football coach at Pieper High School. (Comal ISD)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A new coach has been hired at Pieper High School to lead the football program and all other sports.

The Comal Independent School District announced on Friday that Eddie Salas is the new athletic coordinator and head football coach at the school.

Salas brings 27 years of coaching experience, including stints at Harlan High School, Holmes High School and Boerne Champion.

At Harlan, Salas compiled a 75-21 record and led the Hawks to the playoffs every season that he was on the sideline. The Hawks ended last season 10-2, following a November defeat to Dripping Springs.

Salas was also selected to coach in the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl and served as a head coach in the 2025 San Antonio Sports All-Star Game.

Last season, the Pieper Warriors were bounced out of the playoffs by the eventual state champion, the Smithson Valley Rangers. The Warriors finished the season with an 8-5 record.

