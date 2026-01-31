Rosanelly Pastrano now 73 points away from tying all-time LEE girls’ basketball scoring record

SAN ANTONIO – LEE senior guard Rosanelly Pastrano is on the verge of etching her name into the program’s history books, chasing the all-time girls’ basketball scoring record — which has stood for 38 years.

The record, which stands at 2,647 points, was set by former University of Texas guard Denise Forestier (1985-1988).

When Forestier got wind that Pastrano was closing in on her record, she was ecstatic.

“I’m rooting for her,” Forestier said. “I’m behind her. I want her to get it. Rosie, just keep cooking.”

Pastrano, a 5-foot-5 point guard committed to St. Mary’s, amassed 2,500 career points on Tuesday: a feat most high school athletes only dream of.

“Not a lot of girls can do that and knowing that I got there or am able to get there is just giving myself more confidence and knowing what I can do,” Pastrano said.

After dropping 40 points on Friday in an 80-38 win over Brandeis, Pastrano is just 73 points shy of surpassing Forestier’s mark.

Breaking it would cement her status as one of the best scorers — or “bucket getters” — in the 210.

Head coach Rebecca Rogers called the potential achievement monumental.

“Huge. Huge is an understatement,” Rogers said.

At the start of the season, Pastrano trailed by 984 points and doubted she could get close.

“When (coach) first told me about it, I was like ‘Uh, definitely not. I can’t do it,’” Pastrano said. “But, I had a good support system with her, she’s helped me a lot throughout my journey.”

Rogers always believed.

“She’s been phenomenal to coach. Probably one of the best kids that I’ve had the opportunity and honor to coach,” Rogers said. “She’s the first one in the gym and the last one out. She trains outside of basketball practice. She has a family that is very supportive. She has a basketball family outside of that that is supportive. Also, just the passion the love for the game.”

Pastrano’s rise has been no surprise to those closest to her.

Senior combo guard Lilah Yanover said she saw the potential early.

“I’m not surprised to be honest. Ever since freshman year, I knew she was an extraordinary player,” Yanover said. “She’s the type of player that’s going to settle for where she’s at. She’s going to try and get better and better every year. I’ve always known that.”

While many are watching Pastrano’s chase for history, she remains focused on the bigger picture as the playoff-bound Lady Vols’ seek homecourt advantage in the playoffs.

“I’m trying not to think about it,” Pastrano said. “It would be amazing for me to achieve the goal but right now I’m trying to go to the playoffs.“

If she breaks the record, Pastrano has a message ready for Forestier.

“I’d say, ‘thank you,’ because I’ve talked to her along the year’s I’ve been here,” Pastrano said. “She’s told me I could get there, and the sky is the limit.”

Pastrano has three more regular-season games before the playoffs begin.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.