Big Game Coverage

8 Medina Valley High School athletes commit to colleges for next-level education, athletics

Two of the graduates are planning to compete at the NCAA Division I level

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

CASTROVILLE, Texas – There were a lot of smiles and cheers Wednesday morning at Medina Valley High School as the Panthers held their signing day.

Eight student-athletes are committed to continuing their education and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

• Kiyana Perez, swimming, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

• Connor Crisp, football, Southeastern University in Louisiana

• Madison Pinto, track, D’Youville University

• Trinity Pinto, track, U.S. Military Academy at West Point

• Claire Boehme, softball, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

• Aaron Ghavidel, soccer, Bethel College

• Shaun Anderson, baseball, Hesston College

• Addison Medrano, baseball, MidAmerica Nazarene University

