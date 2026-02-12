8 Medina Valley High School athletes commit to colleges for next-level education, athletics

CASTROVILLE, Texas – There were a lot of smiles and cheers Wednesday morning at Medina Valley High School as the Panthers held their signing day.
Eight student-athletes are committed to continuing their education and athletic careers at the collegiate level.
• Kiyana Perez, swimming, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
• Connor Crisp, football, Southeastern University in Louisiana
• Madison Pinto, track, D’Youville University
• Trinity Pinto, track, U.S. Military Academy at West Point
• Claire Boehme, softball, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
• Aaron Ghavidel, soccer, Bethel College
• Shaun Anderson, baseball, Hesston College
• Addison Medrano, baseball, MidAmerica Nazarene University
