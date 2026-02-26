Antonian returns to TAPPS 6A state semifinals under first-year coach Christina Camacho

SAN ANTONIO – The Antonian College Preparatory girls basketball team is heading back to the TAPPS state tournament for the second straight season, advancing to the Class 6A semifinals after a 56-43 victory over Tomball Concordia Lutheran.

Led by first-year head coach Christina Camacho, the Apaches (32-7) punched their ticket with a strong performance in the regional final.

Camacho, who took over the program ahead of the season after a long tenure at Judson High School, has the team on a roll in her debut year.

“I know our playoffs are sooner than the UIL state playoffs, but there are girls that never make it to the playoffs, never make it to the state,” Camacho said.

The Apaches are making their fifth state tournament appearance in the last 11 seasons.

“I mean, it’s great,” Apaches junior point guard Autumn Losoya said. “Coach Camacho is a great coach, and obviously, it’s her first year here. It’s just it’s fun. It’s a lot of fun. The competition is fun. Playing basketball is fun.”

“Definitely one game at a time,” said freshman point guard Ashley Ramirez on the Apaches mentality entering the state tournament. “We’re just taking it day by day, and we don’t take any game lightly.”

“We’re honestly really excited,” Antonian small forward Lily Bacon said. “It’s a blessing to be back here again. I can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been practicing for. We’re obviously super ready for this tournament.”

The Apaches face The Village School of Houston (28-6) in the TAPPS 6A state semifinals at noon Thursday at Waco University High School.

The winner advances to the championship game at 11 a.m. Friday at Robinson High School in Waco.

