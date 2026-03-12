Wagner, Alamo Heights hoops well represented in 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is set to showcase 134 of the top high school talent in the Class of 2026 from the greater San Antonio area.

The Alamo City’s All-Star game will feature four games, a 3-point contest and a skills challenge.

Media Day was on Sunday, Feb. 1, and the KSAT 12 Sports team was there to interview the players and head coaches.

Wednesday’s featured players will play on Team White, hailing from Wagner and Alamo Heights high schools:

• Alex Elliott, Forward, Alamo Heights High School

• William Whittingstall, Guard, Alamo Heights High School

• Berkley Hart, Guard, Alamo Heights High School

• Daimen Ramirez, Guard, Wagner High School

• Alesha Dilworth, Forward, Wagner High School

• Shaniyah Fox, Guard, Wagner High School

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym.

