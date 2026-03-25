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Big Game Coverage

Smithson Valley stays unbeaten with 6-0 rout of Southwest in Class 5A Division I girls soccer playoffs

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Unbeaten Smithson Valley continued its dominant playoff run Tuesday night, defeating host Southwest 6-0 in the second round of the Class 5A Division I girls soccer playoffs.

The first half proved physical, with Smithson Valley applying heavy pressure and firing many shots toward the net.

Southwest goalkeeper Brianna Lyons stood tall, making several key saves to keep the game scoreless until midway through the half.

Twelve minutes into the match, Smithson Valley’s Grayson Heckendorn broke through and unleashed a rocket into the top right corner, giving the Rangers a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The second half belonged entirely to Smithson Valley.

The Rangers poured on the offense, recording 19 shots on goal as they pulled away.

They added five more goals to secure the shutout victory and advance to the regional semifinals.

Smithson Valley will face Corpus Christi Memorial later this week in the regional semifinals.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

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