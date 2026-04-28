Taft High School bowling team recognized for state championship win Raiders overcame 26-pin deficit in final frame to defeat Amarillo Taft High School from Google Street View. (Google Street View) SAN ANTONIO – The Taft High School bowling team was recognized at a Northside Independent School District meeting Tuesday for its state championship win.
The Raiders defeated Amarillo in a 2-game series after senior Adrian Gonzales threw three strikes in the 10th frame to overcome a 26-pin deficit and take home the state title.
Taft High School Bowling Team (Northside Bowling)
Gonzales also qualified for the Boys Singles Finals, where he finished 7th.
The Raiders’ full roster includes:
Bri Daugherty, Freshman Adrian Gonzales, Senior Josiah Redding, Sophomore Hudson Smith, Freshman Ayden Snyder, Junior Alejandro Vasquez, Sophomore
The board also recognized Wil Shelton of Sotomayor High School for receiving a $2,500 scholarship recognizing bowling and academic achievement.
Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page .
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
Get the Forecast KSAT Meteorologists Actually Stand Behind ▶ 1:40 Get the Forecast KSAT Meteorologists Actually Stand Behind WHAT WE KNOW: 3 homes evacuated after gas line hit in south Bexar County neighborhood ▶ 1:06 WHAT WE KNOW: 3 homes evacuated after gas line hit in south Bexar County neighborhood KSAT Sports Now: Spurs one-win away from advancing in NBA Playoffs ▶ 0:54 KSAT Sports Now: Spurs one-win away from advancing in NBA Playoffs NTSB Takes Lead in North Side Explosion Investigation ▶ 0:44 NTSB Takes Lead in North Side Explosion Investigation Spurs fans celebrate Game 4 win, honk their horns on SW Military Drive ▶ 0:21 Spurs fans celebrate Game 4 win, honk their horns on SW Military Drive What we know about the shots fired incident outside the White House Correspondents Dinner ▶ 1:13 What we know about the shots fired incident outside the White House Correspondents Dinner WATCH: Couple ties the knot during Fiesta Flambeau Parade in downtown San Antonio ▶ 0:56 WATCH: Couple ties the knot during Fiesta Flambeau Parade in downtown San Antonio Adam Caskey Surprises KSAT Viewer With Fiesta Prizes ▶ 1:29 Adam Caskey Surprises KSAT Viewer With Fiesta Prizes NTSB Takes Over North Side Explosion Investigation ▶ 0:41 NTSB Takes Over North Side Explosion Investigation Game Changers Brings Free Cuts to Haven for Hope ▶ 0:56 Game Changers Brings Free Cuts to Haven for Hope Pearl retail expansion draws mixed reactions as district seeks greater weekday traffic ▶ 1:35 Pearl retail expansion draws mixed reactions as district seeks greater weekday traffic Air Force selects JBSA as potential site for nuclear microreactor ▶ 1:08 Air Force selects JBSA as potential site for nuclear microreactor Quiet Today, Storm Chances Rise Tomorrow ▶ 1:40 Quiet Today, Storm Chances Rise Tomorrow Spurs playoff push, Fiesta season fuel merch boom in San Antonio ▶ 1:12 Spurs playoff push, Fiesta season fuel merch boom in San Antonio Man faces additional charge after arrest for assaulting 3-year-old girl, woman at South Side park ▶ 1:20 Man faces additional charge after arrest for assaulting 3-year-old girl, woman at South Side park Staffer hit, killed by car outside NISD School ▶ 1:05 Staffer hit, killed by car outside NISD School KSAT'S Myra Arthur & David Hurtado Bring The HATtitude To The Fiesta Hat Contest ▶ 1:17 KSAT'S Myra Arthur & David Hurtado Bring The HATtitude To The Fiesta Hat Contest 3 Critical, Including Child, After Two North Side Homes Explode; Federal Investigation Underway ▶ 0:57 3 Critical, Including Child, After Two North Side Homes Explode; Federal Investigation Underway Playoffs Game 2 inside Frost Bank Center ▶ 0:45 Playoffs Game 2 inside Frost Bank Center NIOSA Night One ▶ 0:36 NIOSA Night One 5 hospitalized, 3 in critical condition, after home explosions on North Side, SAFD says ▶ 1:07 5 hospitalized, 3 in critical condition, after home explosions on North Side, SAFD says Drizzle Overnight; Pop-Up Storms Tomorrow ▶ 0:33 Drizzle Overnight; Pop-Up Storms Tomorrow Visitors Weigh In: Have You Heard of Fiesta and NIOSA? ▶ 1:13 Visitors Weigh In: Have You Heard of Fiesta and NIOSA? Do You Know the Spurs’ “Honking” Tradition? ▶ 1:09 Do You Know the Spurs’ “Honking” Tradition? WEDNESDAY: Phyllis Ochoa describes why she wrote the now-viral song about San Antonio ▶ 0:38 WEDNESDAY: Phyllis Ochoa describes why she wrote the now-viral song about San Antonio Previous photo Next photo