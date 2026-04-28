Taft High School bowling team recognized for state championship win

SAN ANTONIO – The Taft High School bowling team was recognized at a Northside Independent School District meeting Tuesday for its state championship win.

The Raiders defeated Amarillo in a 2-game series after senior Adrian Gonzales threw three strikes in the 10th frame to overcome a 26-pin deficit and take home the state title.

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Taft High School Bowling Team (Northside Bowling)

Gonzales also qualified for the Boys Singles Finals, where he finished 7th.

The Raiders’ full roster includes:

Bri Daugherty, Freshman

Adrian Gonzales, Senior

Josiah Redding, Sophomore

Hudson Smith, Freshman

Ayden Snyder, Junior

Alejandro Vasquez, Sophomore

The board also recognized Wil Shelton of Sotomayor High School for receiving a $2,500 scholarship recognizing bowling and academic achievement.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.