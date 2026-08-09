San Antonio ISD holds 12th annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD held its 12th annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday at the Alamo Convocation Center, coinciding with the NFL Hall of Fame inductions.

The district added six inductees this year:

Debra Arzola, Jefferson High School

Rick Bullock, Jefferson High School

Howard Fest, Edison High School

Ramon Richards, Brackenridge High School

1962 Brackenridge football

1997 Fox Tech boys basketball

Richards, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams, was among those honored.

“Coming from Brackenridge and going to Oklahoma State, playing ball with the Rams, in the moment, you don’t really recognize how far you’ve gone until days like today,” Richards said. “It has been a long journey and it’s been a great one. I’m just thankful.”

Since retiring from the NFL, he has continued giving back to San Antonio football by helping kids reach the college level and preaching the same mentality that helped him succeed.

“Man, don’t wait on somebody else’s permission,” he continued. “You don’t need confirmation from anybody else. As long as you got it, you go do it. And that’s what I do now in my life. I have a lot of kids that I mentor. I’ve helped kids earn over 200 Division I scholarships in the last maybe two, three years.”

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