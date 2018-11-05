See who made 2018 KSAT BGC Elite 12 list, plus more top football players across SA

SAN ANTONIO - The 2018 high school football season is here. Here is the 3rd Annual KSAT Elite 12 list, along with the Next 12 and more of the San Antonio area's top high school football players.

This list is comprised only of seniors who will graduate early or in the spring.

2018 KSAT ELITE 12 LIST:

1. DeMarvin Leal, Judson DL verbally committed to Texas A&M.

2. Jacob Zeno, John Jay QB verbally committed to Baylor.

3. Brannon Brown, O'Connor OL verbally committed to TCU.

4. Levi Williams, Smithson Valley QB verbally committed to Houston.

5. Rashad Wisdom, Judson S/ATH verbally committed to UTSA.

6. Sincere McCormick, Judson RB/ATH verbally committed to UTSA.

7. Xavier Player, Steele DB verbally committed to Oklahoma State.

8. Konner Fox, Reagan WR has not verbally committed.

9. Lucas Eatman, Reagan LB verbally committed to SMU.

10. Maki Carabin, Alamo Heights LB verbally committed Louisiana Tech.

11. Luke Gibson, Clark WR verbally committed to Princeton.

12. Dante Heaggans, Madison QB has not verbally committed.

NEXT 12:

13. Dedrick Wilson, Kenedy QB verbally committed to Army.

14. Kevin Wood, Judson LB verbally committed to North Texas.

15. Jamie Ferguson, Madison DE has not verbally committed.

16. Carson Pharris, Reagan OL verbally committed to New Mexico State.

17. Chace Cromartie, Steele DB verbally committed to Texas State.

18. Brandon Richard, SACS DB verbally committed to Air Force.

19. Ronald Copney Smithson Valley OL verbally committed to Texas State.

20. Oscar Cardenas, Brandeis TE verbally committed to UTSA.

21. Jaylin Hastings, John Jay RB has not verbally committed.

22. ​Brent Malone, Brandeis LB verbally committed to Harvard.

23. Seth Jaquess, Churchill LB verbally committed​ to UIW.

24. Anziah Williams, Brennan LB verbally committed​ to Texas State.

OTHER TOP PLAYERS IN SAN ANTONIO AREA (In alphabetical order):

Christian Adame, Southwest OL

Brandon Adams, Sam Houston RB

Raul Agosto, South San QB/RB

Reed Andersen, Alamo Heights QB

Shadane Brown, Clemens DL

John Carrington, Cornerstone RB

Christian Cervantes, Lanier RB

Liam Copobianco, Churchill WR verbally committed to UIW.

Ya'monie Crawford, Cole RB

Clifford Geyer, Clark LB

Hilario Gomez, Central Catholic DB

Aydin Hoffman, Madison TE/DB

Hayden Hood, Boerne LS

Matthew Littlejohn, Stevens DB

Stanley Mark, Steele OL

Gabriel Morris, Southside DE/WR

JT Mulligan, Reagan DB/LB

Steven Opella, Reagan Kicker

Jaray Patterson, Clemens RB

Corey Parks, Judson DL

Derek Perez, Churchill QB

Nik Proctor, Alamo Heights WR

Jailyn Reed, Steele OLB

Luke Rosas, Churchill DB

Peter Sele, Steele OL

Tyrin Smith, Steele WR

Marquis Sommers, South San DE

Karson Valverde, Kerrville Tivy QB

Isaiah Wallace, Brackenridge DE/LB

Tobias Weaver, Wagner QB/ATH

Caleb Williams, Warren DE

Mustapha Yekini, Canyon QB

Johnny Zamora, Pleasanton QB

MORE TOP PLAYERS IN SURROUNDING SOUTH TEXAS AREA:

Kieran Grant, Cuero RB verbally committed to Army.

Hayden Hass, Seguin WR

Jamon Johnson, San Marcos RB

Wyatt Tate, Navarro OL

Jordan Whittington, Cuero WR/ATH verbally committed to Texas.

