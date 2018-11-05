See who made 2018 KSAT BGC Elite 12 list, plus more top football players across SA

SAN ANTONIO - The 2018 high school football season is here. Here is the 3rd Annual KSAT Elite 12 list, along with the Next 12 and more of the San Antonio area's top high school football players.
This list is comprised only of seniors who will graduate early or in the spring.
2018 KSAT ELITE 12 LIST:
1. DeMarvin Leal, Judson DL verbally committed to Texas A&M.
2. Jacob Zeno, John Jay QB verbally committed to Baylor.
3. Brannon Brown, O'Connor OL verbally committed to TCU.
4. Levi Williams, Smithson Valley QB verbally committed to Houston.
5. Rashad Wisdom, Judson S/ATH verbally committed to UTSA.
6. Sincere McCormick, Judson RB/ATH verbally committed to UTSA.
7. Xavier Player, Steele DB verbally committed to Oklahoma State.
8. Konner Fox, Reagan WR has not verbally committed.
9. Lucas Eatman, Reagan LB verbally committed to SMU.
10. Maki Carabin, Alamo Heights LB verbally committed Louisiana Tech.
11. Luke Gibson, Clark WR verbally committed to Princeton.
12. Dante Heaggans, Madison QB has not verbally committed.
NEXT 12:
13. Dedrick Wilson, Kenedy QB verbally committed to Army.
14. Kevin Wood, Judson LB verbally committed to North Texas.
15. Jamie Ferguson, Madison DE has not verbally committed.
16. Carson Pharris, Reagan OL verbally committed to New Mexico State.
17. Chace Cromartie, Steele DB verbally committed to Texas State.
18. Brandon Richard, SACS DB verbally committed to Air Force.
19. Ronald Copney Smithson Valley OL verbally committed to Texas State.
20. Oscar Cardenas, Brandeis TE verbally committed to UTSA.
21. Jaylin Hastings, John Jay RB has not verbally committed.
22. Brent Malone, Brandeis LB verbally committed to Harvard.
23. Seth Jaquess, Churchill LB verbally committed to UIW.
24. Anziah Williams, Brennan LB verbally committed to Texas State.
OTHER TOP PLAYERS IN SAN ANTONIO AREA (In alphabetical order):
- Christian Adame, Southwest OL
- Brandon Adams, Sam Houston RB
- Raul Agosto, South San QB/RB
- Reed Andersen, Alamo Heights QB
- Shadane Brown, Clemens DL
- John Carrington, Cornerstone RB
- Christian Cervantes, Lanier RB
- Liam Copobianco, Churchill WR verbally committed to UIW.
- Ya'monie Crawford, Cole RB
- Clifford Geyer, Clark LB
- Hilario Gomez, Central Catholic DB
- Aydin Hoffman, Madison TE/DB
- Hayden Hood, Boerne LS
- Matthew Littlejohn, Stevens DB
- Stanley Mark, Steele OL
- Gabriel Morris, Southside DE/WR
- JT Mulligan, Reagan DB/LB
- Steven Opella, Reagan Kicker
- Jaray Patterson, Clemens RB
- Corey Parks, Judson DL
- Derek Perez, Churchill QB
- Nik Proctor, Alamo Heights WR
- Jailyn Reed, Steele OLB
- Luke Rosas, Churchill DB
- Peter Sele, Steele OL
- Tyrin Smith, Steele WR
- Marquis Sommers, South San DE
- Karson Valverde, Kerrville Tivy QB
- Isaiah Wallace, Brackenridge DE/LB
- Tobias Weaver, Wagner QB/ATH
- Caleb Williams, Warren DE
- Mustapha Yekini, Canyon QB
- Johnny Zamora, Pleasanton QB
MORE TOP PLAYERS IN SURROUNDING SOUTH TEXAS AREA:
Kieran Grant, Cuero RB verbally committed to Army.
Hayden Hass, Seguin WR
Jamon Johnson, San Marcos RB
Wyatt Tate, Navarro OL
Jordan Whittington, Cuero WR/ATH verbally committed to Texas.
