Week 6 KSAT Elite12 BGC SUPERCUT (Part 1): Plays from Wagner, Antonian, Poth Pirates

SAN ANTONIO - Check out some highlights from Week 6 of the high school football season featuring some of our 2019-20 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.

This week we have plays from:

Wagner's Joerell Brown

Antonian's Devin Grant, Locke Lynd and Khalil Warfield

Poth's Kolton James

Southwest Legacy's Marcus Cantu

Here's the full list of senior players who made this year's KSAT Elite 12.

