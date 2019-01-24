Smithson Valley great Levi Williams is now a Wyoming Cowboy

SAN ANTONIO - Former Smithson Valley starting quarterback Levi Williams is taking his big right arm to the University of Wyoming. He's excited to join the Cowboys and the Mountain West Conference.

"A lot of great coaches there," Williams said. "The North Dakota State staff came over with Coach Bohl and Coach Vigen and they've trained two starting NFL quarterbacks, Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) and Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), so they've got the pedigree to train great quarterbacks and put them in the next level."

Williams originally signed with the University of Houston and was all set to play with the Cougars, but Houston fired head coach Major Applewhite and that changed everything. Williams met with Houston's new head coach, Dana Holgorsen, and decided it wasn't the right fit, so Levi opted out of his National Letter of Intent on Jan. 10.

Left scrambling to find a new program, Williams drew plenty of interest, then on Jan. 20 announced on Twitter his decision to attend Wyoming.

"The coaching staff, I trust them 100 percent," Williams said. "Even though it's been a short amount of time, I feel like we've really connected on the football field and off the football field. They are great men of character."

Wyoming runs a pro-style offense, which is perfect for Williams, a 6-foot-4 pro-style quarterback. He enrolled early to start learning the Cowboys offense as he gets ready to compete for the starting job along with Sean Chambers and Tyler Vander Waal.

"I think there's always a chance no matter the roster, but obviously the starting job is not given to you, so you have to earn it," Williams said. "And I'm going to be working my tail off and competing, ultimately doing what's best for the team to win games."

Levi and his parents, Todd and Sherie, will leave Wednesday for Laramie, Wyoming, to help their son get settled in. School starts Jan. 28. Levi said he must take his favorite soft blanket, his XBox and a microwave along with his clothes. His roommate is bringing a mini fridge and his PlayStation 4 among other items.

Wyoming will open the 2019 season Saturday, Aug. 31, at home against the Missouri Tigers.

