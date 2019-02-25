Big Shot Bralyn drains near half-court shot

SAN ANTONIO - Sam Houston guard Bralyn Sanchez saved his best shot for last. Friday night the senior guard banked in a three-pointer from just inside the half court line as the clock hit zero to help the Hurricanes beat Drippings Springs 45-43 in a Class 5A second-round game.

"Coach drew up a play, and when I realized that the defense wasn't in the defense they we're supposed to be in, I had to improvise," Sanchez said. "I asked for the ball, took my dribbles, just shot it and looked, and I just knew it was going in. And then when I hit it, it was like an indescribable moment because I didn't want to lose."

Facing elimination, Sanchez knew he had to make a play. Trailing by one point with three seconds left, Sanchez took an inbound pass from under the Hurricanes basket, he dribbled to half court and then launched a shot from 45 feet that banked in for the win.

"I'm a senior and I didn't want to go home, so I had to take control and send my team to the next round."

Boys Basketball advance with a buzzer beater from B. Sanchez ❗️#CanesFamily pic.twitter.com/nzH9DFUyoJ — Hurricane Football (@SAHoustonFB) February 23, 2019

The crowd at Steele High School went nuts. They mobbed him, piling onto Sanchez as they celebrated an improbable win.

"I didn't realize I hit it, until everybody was all up on me," Sanchez said. "After that everybody was coming up to me and was just so happy for me. I was excited."

Sanchez scored 14 points, but none were bigger than his game-winning triple to save the day. Sam Houston football tweeted the video of his heroic shot and it has more than 26,000 views, 200-plus retweets and more than 500 likes.

"Made me feel good," Sanchez said. "I feel famous. I feel important."

Big Shot Bralyn made the shot look easy, but when asked if he practices that type of shot, he smiled, laughed and said, "No, that's the thing. I don't practice it all."

Maybe it's a good thing he doesn't.

Sam Houston (24-8) will play Austin Reagan (25-5) in the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals, Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Kyle Lehman.

