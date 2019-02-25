Sports

Big Shot Bralyn drains near half-court shot

Sam Houston senior rescues Hurricanes

SAN ANTONIO - Sam Houston guard Bralyn Sanchez saved his best shot for last. Friday night the senior guard banked in a three-pointer from just inside the half court line as the clock hit zero to help the Hurricanes beat Drippings Springs 45-43 in a Class 5A second-round game.

"Coach drew up a play, and when I realized that the defense wasn't in the defense they we're supposed to be in, I had to improvise," Sanchez said. "I asked for the ball, took my dribbles, just shot it and looked, and I just knew it was going in. And then when I hit it, it was like an indescribable moment because I didn't want to lose."

Facing elimination, Sanchez knew he had to make a play. Trailing by one point with three seconds left, Sanchez took an inbound pass from under the Hurricanes basket, he dribbled to half court and then launched a shot from 45 feet that banked in for the win.

"I'm a senior and I didn't want to go home, so I had to take control and send my team to the next round."

The crowd at Steele High School went nuts. They mobbed him, piling onto Sanchez as they celebrated an improbable win.

"I didn't realize I hit it, until everybody was all up on me," Sanchez said. "After that everybody was coming up to me and was just so happy for me. I was excited."

Sanchez scored 14 points, but none were bigger than his game-winning triple to save the day. Sam Houston football tweeted the video of his heroic shot and it has more than 26,000 views, 200-plus retweets and more than 500 likes. 

"Made me feel good," Sanchez said. "I feel famous. I feel important."

Big Shot Bralyn made the shot look easy, but when asked if he practices that type of shot, he smiled, laughed and said, "No, that's the thing. I don't practice it all."

Maybe it's a good thing he doesn't.

Sam Houston (24-8) will play Austin Reagan (25-5) in the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals, Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Kyle Lehman.

