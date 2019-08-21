Through the grind: How Converse native, Texas State's Bryan London became one of nations best

SAN ANTONIO - Tackle after tackle, accolade after accolade, Texas State senior linebacker Bryan London II has worked hard to earn it all.

The Converse native largely flew under the radar while starring in multiple sports at Randolph High School.

London landed in San Marcos but was not highly recruited. That drove him to become one of the most prolific college linebackers in the country.

He is an All-Sun Belt Conference performer and on this year’s Bronco Nagurski watch list, which awards the best defensive collegiate player in the country.

#TXST LB Bryan London (@_SteadyGrindin) was not highly recruited out of @RandolphRoHawks but is now one of the best def. players in the country. Bryan spoke about his support system, getting @TXSTATEFOOTBALL to bowl game, seniors going out the right way. @JakeSpavital #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/OW4z9NihuL — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) August 21, 2019

The accolades now are many but do not mean as much to London if he leaves Texas State without any team success.

“We want to go to a bowl game. It’s never been done in school history so a bowl game and a Sun Belt championship,” London said. “That's on the forefront of our minds.”

Aside from making plays on the field, London is also a leader off it. He took it upon himself to help transition the team after Jake Spavital took the head coaching reins in San Marcos.

Jake Spavital and his brother, defensive coordinator Zac Spavital, have lauded London’s leadership throughout.

“Big thing I’ve been trying to focus on the younger guys is consistency,” London said. “It's easy to be great one day out of the week, two days out of the week, but it's hard doing it every day through the grind.”

The Spavitals have brought a new mentality to a program that has won only 10 games since London stepped on campus.

The expectation is that this senior-laden group will succeed on the field and not beat themselves. London wants to make sure that happens.

“I just want to go out the right way,” London said. “We got a lot of seniors on the team so we are it's on our mind just to go out the right way.”

Before he goes out the right way and looks toward a possible future in the NFL, London also reflects on his past and what he’s accomplished during his time in San Marcos.

He knows none of it would not have been possible without the support of so many teammates, friends, family members and his parents.

“I went to Universal City Randolph, so my support system is 35 minutes up the road,” London said. “I wouldn't be who am I without my parents and my family and friends. My mom, she's a trip. She's my biggest fan.”

London believes fans will see a winning product in San Marcos this season. He wants to go out a winner while also leaving a lasting impact on the program.

"We've improved since last year, " London said. "We just can't wait to put it on the field."

