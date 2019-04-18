Fed Cup tennis arrives in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Fed Cup tennis has arrived in the Alamo City as some of the WTA's top professionals get ready to rep the red, white and blue at Freeman Coliseum on April 20-21.

"I think playing Fed Cup for your country is the highest level you can get as a team, other than the Olympics," said Sloane Stephens, 2017 U.S. Open champion and this weekend's highest ranked particpant at No. 8 in the world.

The Fed Cup is the premier women's international tennis competition. Since its inception in 1963, the United States has taken home a world-leading 18 Fed Cup championships, the most recent of which came in 2017.

This weekend, the U.S. will face Switzerland, a team the Americans are 8-0 against all-time.

"We aren't taking them lightly. We're here to compete and take it one match at a time, like we always do," said U.S. team captain and former world No. 7 Kathy Rinaldi.

The winner of this weekend's match returns to the prestigious World Group to compete for the Fed Cup title in 2020.

While international bragging rights are at stake, the Fed Cup is also a great way for players to get back on track individually. Stephens is using this Fed Cup opportunity as such, looking to build on last week's strong showing in the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, South Carolina.

"I think when I played in Charleston, things started coming together a little bit and it was probably the best I've played this season," Stephens said. "I'm just happy to get in a good rhythm and be playing well again."

Also on the U.S. team is Volvo Car Open champion Madison Keys. The No. 14 ranked player in the world is happy with her play as of late.

"I had a really good week in Charleston and I feel like I have kind of figured my game out again. It feels good to get another title," Keys said.

Doubles and singles participants will be selected Friday. First serve Saturday is at 2:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. start slated for Sunday.

