Dust is on its way out, plus small rain chances return to forecast A slightly better shot at rain by Sunday into Monday Small rain chances return to the forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS DUST HEADS OUT: Skies may still be a bit hazy STRAY SHOWER: Possible tomorrow through July 4th (10%) BETTER SHOT AT RAIN?: Slightly better chance Sunday into Monday (20%) FORECAST TODAY
Yesterday’s round of dust is on its way out. Skies will be a little less hazy today, as temperatures return to the mid-90s.
STRAY SHOWER
Starting tomorrow, a stray shower or two will be possible as the sea breeze becomes active. The odds of seeing a shower are very low (10%) and any activity will be short-lived.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) BETTER SHOT AT RAIN?
A weak area of low pressure will attempt to form near the area Sunday into Monday. Depending on its location, odds of rain may go up
slightly. Right now, chances sit at 20%. We’ll keep you posted! A weak area of low pressure may bring rain chances up slightly by Sunday into Monday. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
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About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
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