2 children shot while sleeping in Northeast Side home, SAPD says The shooting occurred early Tuesday in the 4000 block of Comanche Sunrise SAN ANTONIO – Two children were shot while they were sleeping in a Northeast Side home, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Comanche Sunrise, which is located near Glacier Sun Drive.
The children, who are 7 years old and 9 years old, told their parents they were injured, SAPD said.
Police said the parents then found that each child suffered at least one gunshot wound.
Both of the children were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers believe the gunfire came from behind the family’s home. A search is currently underway to locate the suspected shooter, SAPD said.
KSAT has a crew at the scene. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.
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About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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