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Local News

2 children shot while sleeping in Northeast Side home, SAPD says

The shooting occurred early Tuesday in the 4000 block of Comanche Sunrise

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Hannah Gonzales, Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – Two children were shot while they were sleeping in a Northeast Side home, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Comanche Sunrise, which is located near Glacier Sun Drive.

The children, who are 7 years old and 9 years old, told their parents they were injured, SAPD said.

Police said the parents then found that each child suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Both of the children were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers believe the gunfire came from behind the family’s home. A search is currently underway to locate the suspected shooter, SAPD said.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

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