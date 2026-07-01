Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2022 murder of former tenant

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing his former tenant in 2022, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

Peter Balraj was convicted of murder in the death of Christopher Vargas, 32, and sentenced Tuesday in the 290th District Court, according to a news release. He was also found guilty on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

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Vargas was found dead at his North Side home in the 3200 block of Nantucket Drive.

In December 2022, Balraj conspired with his daughter’s boyfriend, Joshua Walls, and Walls’ roommate, Adrian Gomez, to intimidate Vargas into paying past-due rent and leaving the premises, the release states.

During a confrontation at the residence between all four of them, Gomez fatally shot Vargas, the DA’s office said.

Both Gomez and Walls were sentenced earlier this year in connection with the murder, the release states.

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