San Antonio police investigating ‘suspicious death’ at North Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead at his North Side home, and San Antonio police say it appears to be suspicious, igniting an investigation.

Officers were called around 4 p.m. Friday to the man’s home in the 3200 block of Nantucket Drive.

When they arrived, EMS pronounced the man, believed to be in his 30s or early 40s, deceased.

It’s unclear why police are labeling his death as suspicious. SAPD said they’re unsure if there was any foul play, but there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy sometime next week.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.