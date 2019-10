A matchup between the top two teams in District 30-4A highlights Tuesday night's volleyball action, as the La Vernia Bears stay unbeaten with a sweep of Navarro. In District 26-5A, McCollum rallies past Seguin on the road in a five-set thriller and in District 26-3A, Universal City Randolph fends off Marion with a 3-2 victory.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.