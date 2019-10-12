Rampage stay hot at home, top Wolves 3-0

SAN ANTONIO - Tack on another win for the Rampage.

Thanks to an impressive performance in net from goaltender Ville Husso and two goals from forward Nathan Walker, San Antonio topped the Chicago Wolves 3-0, improving to 3-0 on the young season.

The Rampage's offense scored multiple goals for the third time this season and tallied one goal in each period. Walker notched the first goal of the night and his third goal in as many games midway through the first period on the power play. San Antonio ended the period by killing off a 5-on-3 Wolves power play to head into the first intermission up 1-0. Derrick Pouliot added his first goal of the season in the second period, also on the power play. Walker added the exclamation point with an empty netter late in the third period.

With his performance tonight, Walker is currently tied for the AHL lead in scoring with five points -- four goals and an assist.

Ville Husso continued his strong start to the 2019-2020 campaign by pitching his first shutout of the season, stopping all 26 shots he faced. This is his seventh career AHL shutout. Through three games, Husso is 3-0-0 and has stopped 79 of 82 shots.

The Rampage will return to action in the AT&T Center on Saturday night for their second straight game against the Wolves. The Stanley Cup will be in the building for St. Louis Blues Night. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

