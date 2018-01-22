Scholar Athlete: Eric Banda Jr., Highlands High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am ecstatic for the opportunity to apply for colleges to see my hard work in high school pay off. I've been looking forward to opening acceptance letters from many colleges since I was in elementary school, and now that this dream is becoming more and more of a reality, it's truly a blessing.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

I believe my driving force to succeed in school are my parents. Ever since I was little, they have been strict on my grades because they know what I'm capable of. They're truly the reason why I want to succeed in life, to show them that they did something right. As for football, I believe it's just my mentality to be the best. I had told myself that to be the best, you have to work like you are the best!

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

I manage to keep track of my daily schedule and what must be done for that day. I love to spend time with my family every chance I get because I know they won't be in my life day in and day out soon. Sports aren't usually a problem because it's after school, and my homework and studying gets done at night. Of course, there are many late, stressful nights, but I know it's all worth it.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

I would like to be remembered as a hardworking, respectful, yet academically successful person who always strived for greatness. I would love to be remembered as great of a football player as I am in the classroom. Also, my work ethic and what I did to earn the accolades I have to date.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I would love to attend the University of Texas at Austin to major in civil engineering. I like this field because it involves a lot of math and it's work environment is what I prefer. Of course, the University is close to home, but far enough for me to grow as a person.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

My dream super hero power would be to read other people's minds because I always wonder what people are thinking about. To see what's going through their minds, seeing what's the real truth.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take any athlete to prom to hang out with, I would take my idol Trent Williams because he seems like a fun and down-to-earth person to hang out with. He's also someone that I look up to. Not only is he an outstanding athlete, but he also makes a big difference in the community by volunteering.

