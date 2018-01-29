Scholar Athlete: Joseph Palafos, Highlands High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I'm most excited about graduation, because I can't wait to see what's in store for me after high school.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

Honestly, I want to always have high grades, so that motivates me to get it done. But when it comes to football, my motivation is my family, because I never want to let them down.

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

When it comes to making time for everything it's not difficult, because I get my school work done first, and when I'm not practicing, I'll make time for family and friends.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

I want to be remembered as one of the best quarterbacks Highlands has had.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I want to go wherever I get the chance to play football, but a school that also has my major, which is cyber security.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

My super power would be the ability to change between any type of super power because I wouldn't want only one super ability.



