Scholar Athlete: Michael Rodriguez, McCollum High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited for the rest of this football season because I have been working extremely hard since I first started playing football to get to where I am today. This is my senior year and being able to play under the lights with the people that I have grown up with over the years is something special.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

Whenever I am on the field or in the classroom, the one thing that drives me to the best that I can do is my family. My family supports me 100% and just knowing that they are there for me gives me the strength to do the best that I can do on the field and in the classroom.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

If I could give advice to other student athletes, I would say to always do your best in whatever you do. And for advice for staying close to your family, I would say is by talking to them about things that are going on in life and making sure they are okay.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

The thing that I like best about McCollum High School is my coaches. My coaches have had a huge impact on who I am as a person today. All the coaches are amazing men and have taught me how to be a better person in life. My linemen coach, Coach Gonzales, has had the biggest impact on me and I will never forget the lessons he has taught me.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I want to go to UTSA and major in kinesiology. I would like to do this because I want to coach football and have an impact on kids like my coaches have had on me.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have one superpower, it would have to be super speed. I would want this superpower because my favorite superhero is the Flash.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take any celebrity to prom, it would have to be Scarlett Johansson. I would take her to prom because she is beautiful.

