St. Mary's law professor weighs in on paying student athletes

The NCAA announced last week that they will allow student athletes to be paid for their name, image and likeness in the future once guidelines are established. It was a move that surprised many who thought this battle would end up in the court systems after the state of California passed Senate Bill 206 in September.

St. Mary's University law professor Dr. David Grenardo, who has work published on this subject, sat down with KSAT 12 Sports to talk about the possibilities for student athletes and college sports programs going forward.

