Judson Rockets football is led by three of area's top seniors

SAN ANTONIO - With just four weeks until the start of the 2018 Texas high school football season, the Judson Rockets are once again one of the top Class 6A teams in the state.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football ranks Judson fourth in the state and No. 1 in San Antonio.

Judson plays in District 26-6A, which is arguably the toughest in the state.

The eight-team district features Converse Judson, Smithson Valley, Schertz Cibolo Steele, Schertz Clemens, San Marcos, New Braunfels, New Braunfels Canyon and San Antonio East Central.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has picked Judson to win the district crown.

“This is one of the harder districts in, I think, all of the state,” said senior safety and running back Rashad Wisdom. “It is going to be a challenge, but I definitely think we can achieve it. With teams like Steele, Smithson Valley and the players they have over there, it’s not going to be easy, but if we just keep working how we’ve been doing, I think we can definitely come out with the district title.”

“It is a good prediction. As long as we stay humble, stay together, not get too big-headed, we will get it done,” said senior defensive end DeMarvin Leal.

For Judson athletes, football is a year-round sport. There truly is no offseason if they want to win. The Rockets have been working hard all summer with their three top seniors leading the charge.

"It has been a long journey. We have been out here every day, busting our butts, working on our footwork and perfecting our craft, getting better every day out here, being a leader and just showing out for the little kids," said senior running back and safety Sincere McCormick.

"We have been up here every day, pretty much this whole summer, working out together, just really getting that bond and stuff, trying to build this team up," Wisdom, a University of Texas in San Antonio commit, said. "It is a senior-led team so all the seniors have been trying to get everybody up here and just mold together and just become one with each other."

“We are just trying to build being out here together,” Leal, a Texas A&M commit, said. “We got a few guys and we need to get them all together, got to get them used to being in this type of environment, just out here getting used to everybody, getting the chemistry right.”

Judson finished 10-2 last season and 6-1 in district, falling in the second round of the state playoffs to Lake Travis, 47-39. It was tough but was a learning experience for the Rockets.

“More energy, coming out, more energy in staying on the gas pedal the whole time,” said UTSA commit McCormick when asked about that loss. “Don’t let up. The second half was crazy because, like, half our defense wasn’t even there. It was tough because we lost. We should have stayed on the gas pedal, but we let up a bit.”

Leal, Wisdom and McCormick are part of this year's KSAT’s Elite 12 list.

