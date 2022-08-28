Rockets win Game 2 of KSAT Pigskin Classic in dramatic fashion— 46-43 on walk-off field goal in overtime

The Judson Rockets nail a field goal in overtime to win a thriller over the Johnson Jaguars in Game 2 of the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-yard field goal in overtime was the deciding score as the Judson Rockets defeated the Johnson Jaguars 46-43 in Game 2 of the KSAT Pigskin Classic on Saturday afternoon.

The game-winning kick by senior placekicker Adrian Cortes put the final exclamation point on a high-scoring affair that saw the Jaguars come back from a 27-7 halftime deficit.

Junior running back Nathaniel Stanley had a big game for the Rockets, rushing for 218 yards and two touchdowns. He was named the Jon Wayne Player of the game.

A muffed punt by Judson on 4th and 2 with 43 seconds left gave the Jaguars just enough time to complete their comeback, as sophomore quarterback Ty Hawkins found wide receiver Caden Rizzo in the end zone for the game-tying score.

In overtime, two tipped passes by Judson’s defense stopped Johnson’s final possession, and a missed field goal left the door open for the Rockets’ final kick.

“The kids played hard on both sides of the ball,” Judson’s head football coach Mark Soto said. “We frenzied up, and that’s what we like.”

Judson’s offense rushed for 323 yards and four touchdowns, but Hawkins and the Jaguars refused to back down.

The dynamic sophomore quarterback completed 22 of 38 passes for the Jaguars and had four passing touchdowns. He was also good on the ground, rushing for more than 150 yards.

Judson’s Stanley gave the Rockets an early two-touchdown lead, bursting on a 54-yard touchdown on second and 10.

A kick return changed the momentum and flipped the field for Johnson, but a costly penalty wiped a touchdown pass off the board. That didn’t deter the Jaguars offense, however, as they scored their first TD of the season on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Hawkins to senior wide receiver Alejandro Tavarez, capping a five-play, 61-yard drive.

In the second quarter, Judson completed a 63-yard touchdown pass from senior Jaden Castillo to Jonathan Johnson, taking a commanding 20-7 lead.

An interception by defensive back Miles Davis off an errant throw by Hawkins gave the Rockets another chance to score just before halftime. A long run by Stanley put Judson inside the 10-yard line and Castillo finished the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run, making it 27-7.

But that’s when things got interesting in the second half and Johnson made its ill-fated comeback. Wide receiver Caden Rizzo caught a pass from Hawkins to flip the field, and a long touchdown run by Hawkins on fourth and 1 cut the lead to 27-14.

Judson’s offense was unable to convert on their next possession and penalties initially pushed the Jaguars offense back, but Hawkins again led the team on another scoring drive, with Hawkins finding running back Lorenn Johnson on a touchdown pass to cut the lead even closer, 27-21.

Judson then brought the fight back to Johnson, as Stanley broke open another long run to the 3-yard line. After three failed attempts to get into the end zone, Judson settled for a field goal to take a nine-point advantage.

Hawkins then led the Jaguars on an 8-play, 90-yard drive in just under three minutes, ending with a 47-yard touchdown catch by Tavarez, to cut the lead to 30-28.

Two passing plays and another big run by Stanley got Judson back in scoring distance, with 9:26 to go in the game. Stanley again got the carry and found the end zone, pushing the lead to 37-28.

Hawkins, showing composure beyond his years, led the Jaguars down the field and into scoring position. On first and goal, Hawkins completed a touchdown pass again to Lorenn Johnson, cutting the deficit to 37-35 with 5:30 to play.

But like a heavy bout fight, Judson responded with a long gain of its own on a completed pass from Castillo to Jonathan Johnson, and then Castillo finished the drive with a touchdown run.

A costly interception on first and 10 gave the Rockets the ball, and set up Judson’s ill-fated punt attempt. Johnson would then go on to tie the game, sending it into overtime where Judson ended the game with a field goal.

Background

Both head coaches, Mark Soto and T.P. Miller worked together at Johnson High School for the last two years, when Soto was head coach and Miller the defensive coordinator. That’s where they helped lead the Jaguars to an undefeated regular season at 10-0, only to fall to New Braunfels in the first round of the playoffs in a shootout 51-45.

Soto decided to return to his alma mater, Judson, to become their new head coach, which led to the promotion of Miller from defensive coordinator to head coach at Johnson. Soto’s job is to return the Rockets to the playoffs, after missing last season with a rare 4-6 finish. For Miller, it’s about continuing to build on what he brought to Johnson.

“I think Coach Soto and I, it’s all about the kids,” said Miller, as he directed attention away from his first meeting against Mark on the other side of the field. “Obviously when we get on the field we’re always going to compete. It’s going to be a friendly competition, but it’s about the community and student-athletes.”

UP NEXT:

Judson: at home versus Austin Westlake, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.

Judson High School Football players 2022 (Courtesy)

Johnson: away versus O’Connor, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.

Johnson High School Football players 2022 (Courtesy)

About the KSAT Pigskin Classic

The KSAT Pigskin Classic is the first of its kind in the Alamo City and kicks off the 2022 high school football season. The event showcases six local high school football teams over three games in a one-day event at the Alamodome.

The August 27 triple-header concludes with Steele vs. Brennan. You can find out more information by clicking here.

