🏈 Watch the KSAT Pigskin Classic, a high school football triple header at Alamodome Saturday, on KSAT 12

You can watch the entire broadcast, from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., in the video player above.

Get ready for a full day of local high school football at the Alamodome with the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

Six football teams from around San Antonio will be participating in the Aug. 27 extravaganza, including Brennan, Johnson, Judson, Reagan, Smithson Valley and Steele high schools.

Tickets

A $15 general admission ticket is good for admission to any or all of the three games.

Tickets can also be purchased at the southwest box office at the Alamodome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday.

On game day, tickets can be purchased at both the northeast and southeast box offices at the Alamodome starting at 9:30 a.m. until about 9 p.m.

A few VIP tickets are still available.

How to watch

All three games will be broadcast live:

Schedule

9:30 a.m. - Box office opens

10:30 a.m. - Doors open

11:30 a.m. - Kickoff for Smithson Valley vs. Reagan

3:30 p.m. - Kickoff for Judson vs. Johnson

7:30 p.m. - Kickoff for Steele vs. Brennan

Vote for player of the game

Fans will be able to vote for who they think will be named player of the game in each of three games to be played during the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

Pick the correct player from any Pigskin Classic game today and you’ll win a pair of tickets to a 2023 San Antonio Gunslingers Home Game

Valid entries will also be registered for a chance to win the grand prize, a $10,000 Home Makeover Package, with the winner named at the end of the season.

Cast your vote by clicking here.

Parking

Alamodome parking is $20 per vehicle. Most major credit cards are accepted. Cash is no longer an option for paying to park.

Access to Alamodome parking can be found at the following:

Lot A - located off IH-37 North access road

Lot B - located off Cherry Street

Lot C - located off Cherry Street

Lot D - located off Tower of Americas Way and Montana Street

Lot A provides ADA-accessible parking and accessible drop-off/pick-up for people with disabilities.

Clear Bag Policy

The Alamodome Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Pigskin Classic.

Here are the rules regarding permitted bags, provided directly from the Alamodome website:

Small bags and/or clutches - 5.5″ x 8.5″ or smaller

Clear Bags – (Plastic, vinyl, or PVC) 12″ x 6″ x 12″

1-Gallon Clear Freezer Bag – (Ziploc bag or similar) 12″ x 12″ or smaller

Medically Necessary Bags – required for medical equipment and accommodations, such as chilled medication, oxygen, lactation pump, etc. (Medication, such as pill bottles, epi-pens, inhalers, etc. that do not require a bag larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ should be brought in a bag that meets the above specifications.)

Diaper Bags – bag must be paired with a guardian and child, upon entry, and contain diaper-changing related items, such as diapers, wipes, etc. Diaper bags are not subject to the 12″ x 6″ x 12″ sizing.

Backpacks, camera cases, mesh bags, purses, seat cushions, clear backpacks, tinted plastic bags, over-sized totes, binocular cases, printed pattern plastic bags and folding chair bags are not allowed inside the Alamodome.

The Alamodome reserves the right to prohibit any item deemed dangerous or unsuitable by Alamodome Security.

No tailgating

Tailgating before or during the games is strictly prohibited by the Alamodome.

Prohibited Items

The Alamodome reserves the right to prohibit any item deemed dangerous or unsuitable by Alamodome Security. The following list of items is prohibited and was provided directly from the Alamodome website.

Alcohol

Animals (except service animals to aid guests with disabilities)

Ballons (helium, air filled or deflated)

Bottles, cans, and beverage containers of any kind*

Cameras with detachable lenses or lenses longer than 3″ when extended

Chairs, stools or other seating devices

Chains (metal)

Costumes (dangerous in nature) including nunchucks, pitchforks, sling blades, axes, swords, whips, nooses, etc.)

Electronic Cigarettes

Firearms

Flasks

Inflatable objects (including footballs)

Knives or Multi Tools (pocketknives, switchblades, lock-blades, throwing stars, scissors)

Large Purses or Backpacks

Large Hats or Signs

Laser Pointers or Laser Pens

Mace (pepper or tear gas)

Noisemakers

Outside food or beverage*

Poles, sticks or rods of any kind

Posters and Signs

Sealed packages of any kind

Swords (Plastic, Metal)

Tripods, monopods and selfie sticks

Video Cameras/Recording Device (including GoPro devices)

*Exceptions will be made for those with medical requirements and/or special needs.

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit ksat.com/big-game-coverage/ for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.

