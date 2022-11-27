UIW to host Furman in second round of FCS Playoffs

UIW quarterback Lindsey Scott scores a rushing touchdown in the first quarter of the Cardinals' 48-20 victory over McNeese State on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

After enjoying their first-round bye this week, UIW will return to action at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium to host Furman in the second round of the FCS Playoffs next Saturday.

Furman (10-2) defeated Elon 31-6 at home in the first round on Saturday afternoon. The Paladins ran the ball 43 times for 256 total yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Quarterback Tyler Huff led the way with 140 passing yards, 93 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. This marks Furman’s seventh straight victory with multiple wins coming against ranked FCS opponents.

UIW (10-1) will be the Paladins’ toughest FCS test on paper. The Cardinals entered the FCS Playoff bracket as the No. 7 seed following a dominant 10-1 campaign that saw them score 31 or more points in every game they played this season. UIW has also scored 66 or more points in three of their last four games. Quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. headlines a deadly passing attack with a staggering 50 touchdown passes, while running back Marcus Cooper anchors an impressive ground game with 1074 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

UIW will host Furman Saturday, December 3 at Benson Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

