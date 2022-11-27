Harris, UTSA erase 24-point deficit, defeat UTEP 34-31

UTSA seniors pose for media prior to the start of the Roadrunners' game against UTEP at the Alamodome on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in program history, UTSA football will finish with an undefeated record in Conference USA play.

Once trailing 24-0 midway through the second quarter, the Roadrunners completed an epic rally with Jared Sackett’s 28-yard field goal to knock off an upset-minded UTEP squad 34-31 in the Alamodome on the final game of the 2022 regular season. This marks the largest comeback in UTSA program history. The Roadrunners finish with a 10-2 overall record and have won nine straight games.

Quarterback Frank Harris started the comeback in the second quarter with a 65-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Cephus. On the Miners’ next possession, Dadrian Taylor intercepted a pass from quarterback Calvin Brownholtz and returned it 73 yards for a pick six that made it a 24-14 game at the break.

UTEP regained a semblance of control on their opening drive of the second half on Reynaldo Flores’ five-yard touchdown run, but those would be the last points the Miners would score. Two minutes later, Harris found Zakhari Franklin for a 14-yard touchdown to make it a 31-21 game. Then, after a 51-yard Jared Sackett field goal, Harris struck again on the final play of the third quarter with a 70-yard bomb to Tykee Ogle-Kellogg, and the Roadrunners entered the fourth quarter with the game tied at 31-all.

On the ensuing possession, UTEP moved the ball deep into UTSA territory, but a promising drive ended at the six yard line thanks to an interception by defensive back Clifford Chatman. Both teams traded punts until the Roadrunners regained possession on their own 16 yard line with 4:03 left in regulation. Harris completed consecutive long passes to Ogle-Kellogg and Franklin on an eight-play, 73 yard drive that burned nearly all of the remaining time. Harris was spectacular as usual, completing 16-of-22 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns. Sackett kicked the game-winner with four seconds left, and the Roadrunners celebrated an undefeated conference season.

Next up, UTSA will host North Texas in the Conference USA Championship at the Alamodome next Friday, Dec 2 at 6:30 p.m. The Mean Green defeated Rice 21-17 in their regular-season finale this afternoon. The Roadrunners defeated UNT 31-27 in the Alamodome back on Oct 22.

