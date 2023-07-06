Spurs beat Lakers to finish California Classic undefeated

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The San Antonio Spurs beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109-99 on Wednesday night to finish 2-0 at the 2023 California Classic held at the Golden 1 Center.

Spurs guard Malaki Branham, who was making his Summer League debut, led the Spurs with a game-high 32 points. The team sat him out Monday night for rest.

“You know, it felt good. I felt good,” Branham said. “You know, like I said, the first game, I really wanted to be out there, but I was here for my teammates. I really felt good to be out here today.”

Now in his second NBA season, Branham is a key member of the Spurs’ young roster. Summer League head coach Matt Nielsen is pleased with how Branham is coming along.

“Yeah, he’s a good basketball player,” Nielsen said. “He’s one of those guys, and I don’t mean to sing the same song every time, but he’s putting in the work right now. He had a good rookie season. He’s having a really good summer, working hard and trying to get better. He is one of those guys that comes in the gym and, you know, works to get better every day. And as you see, he’s a crafty player and it was good to let him run around tonight.”

Now, the Spurs and the NBA will get ready for No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama to make his NBA Summer League debut in Las Vegas. Second-year guard Blake Wesley, who scored 18 points, says the Spurs are ready.

“Yeah, for sure. I mean, this is going to be exciting. I’m excited. We’re ready. So, let’s get to work,” Wesley said.

Wednesday, the NBA announced the first day of the 2K24 Las Vegas Summer League on Friday, July 7 is completely sold out. The Spurs will play the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. CST.