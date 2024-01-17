San Antonio Sports announce Hall of Fame Class of 2024

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced its class for 2024.

They will be inducted into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Following are the four new inductees:

Anjanette Kirkland - World, U.S. and state champion hurdler

Kirkland won gold at the 2001 World Indoor Championships in the 60-meter hurdle and later that year won the world outdoor title in the 100-meter hurdles, defeating Olympian Gail Devers while clocking 12.42 seconds. Kirkland was one of the best hurdlers in the history of Texas A&M women’s track. She had two second-place finishes and a third in the NCAA outdoor meets. She ran 12.92 seconds in the 100 hurdles as an A&M senior in 1997. While attending Holmes High School, Kirkland won the state championship in the 100-meter hurdles in 1992. Running the 300-meter hurdles, she placed second at state in 1991 and again in 1992. She set the city record in the 300-meter hurdles in 1992 in 42.04 seconds, a record that stood through the 2009 season.

Andrea Williams - Utah Jazz Chief Experience Officer and Texas A&M two sport letterer

Williams was a standout athlete at Churchill High School in volleyball and basketball. She was named San Antonio Athlete of the Year in 1992 before heading off to Texas A&M University on both a volleyball and basketball scholarship and was the first Aggie to ever letter in both sports in the same season. After earning her master’s in sports administration, she made an impact in college sports by working as associate commissioner for the Big Ten Conference, then commissioner for the Big Sky Conference, where her appointment made history as the first African American woman to assume this role at a Division I NCAA conference. In 2018 she was named chief operating officer for the College Football Playoff. In 2021, Williams was appointed chief experience officer for the Utah Jazz, a newly created position.

Jim Rackley - Former Judson High School football coach

Rackley coached high school football for 42 seasons and finished his career with an overall record of 173-71-21. Known for his animated, high-energy style, he spent 27 seasons at Judson High School, including the last 11 as head coach. He guided Judson to the state championship in 2002 and the state finals in 2005 and 2007. Before becoming head coach, Rackley was an assistant coach under D.W. Rutledge. Rackley coached in nine state title games and is a five-time state champion and five-time district champion.

Julius Whittier - First Black Texas Longhorn football player to letter in football; one of the first Blacks to receive a football scholarship

Wittier was a historically significant figure as the first successful Black football scholarship recipient and letterman at the University of Texas (UT). He was a vital member of a team that won three straight Southwest Conference championships. Whittier was recruited by UT from Highlands High School where he was team captain. He earned a bachelor’s in philosophy, master’s from the LBJ School of Public Affairs (encouraged by President Lyndon Baines Johnson), and obtained a law degree at UT. After a distinguished career as a prosecutor and criminal defense lawyer, Whittier was inducted into the Longhorn Hall of Honor in 2013 and a bronze sculpture of him stands near the north end of Darrell K. Royal Stadium. Julius passed away in 2018.

The San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame is a partnership between San Antonio Sports, the City of San Antonio, and the San Antonio Express-News. The black-tie San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame Tribute, where the Class of 2024 will be inducted, will be held on Saturday, May 13, in the Stars at Night Ballroom of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

The people are chosen “who have made a significant impact in the sports community through outstanding athletic achievement or major involvement and contributions to athletic programs,” as well as their ties to San Antonio, according to a press release from the San Antonio Sports Organization.

An induction ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 9.

Proceeds from the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame Tribute benefit San Antonio Sports’ kids programs. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

RELATED: