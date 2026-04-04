MacIntyre, Åberg shine on second round at Valero Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO – Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg delivered strong performances Friday in the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course, with both Europeans posting under-par scores and climbing the leaderboard while playing alongside each other and Dallas native Jordan Spieth.

MacIntyre fired a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the second round to reach 14-under 130 for the tournament, taking the outright lead.

Åberg shot a 5-under 67 — his second consecutive round in the 60s — to get to 10-under 134 and sit alone in second place, four shots back.

The pair, both Ryder Cup teammates, teed off in a featured morning group and appeared to benefit from each other’s presence on the course.

MacIntyre’s round featured consistent ball-striking and strong putting, while Åberg continued his solid recent form with precise approaches and effective scrambling when needed.

Their shared energy helped them navigate challenging conditions, including the lingering effects of Thursday’s weather delay that pushed some first-round play into Friday.

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