Dejounte Murray pleased with comeback so far

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs have yet to officially win a preseason game, but just getting Dejounte Murray back on the court is a win San Antonio can live with.

The Spurs' starting point guard missed all of last season when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a preseason game against the Houston Rockets just over one year ago, on Oct. 7, 2018. After San Antonio's most recent preseason loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, the 23-year old was asked to give an update on his recovery.

"I'm just trying to get better," Murray said. "I think it's more so me getting comfortable again. It's my third game in a whole year."

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has eased the fourth-year guard back into the lineup. Murray originally earned the starting job in January 2018 over Tony Parker, starting 48 of the 81 games he played that season. In those games, he averaged 21.5 minutes a game and shot 44% from the floor, 26% from three-point range. So far in this year's preseason, Murray is averaging 17.3 minutes and 8.3 points per game.

"At the end of the day, I have to get back comfortable of playing basketball again, compete with my team and just get better," Murray said.

The fourth-year point guard has already improved his three-point shooting. Through three preseason games, Murray is averaging 33% from three-point land.

"I'm just trying to do what I do, getting to show that I improved and developed my offensive game," Murray said. "I'm trying to set the tone defensively, get guys the ball. It's kind of like a new group. I didn't get to play with DeMar last year. It's interesting, but I think we'll be fine."

Murray will look to continue his recovery in the Spurs' next preseason game against Russell Westbrook and the new-look Houston Rockets. Tip off time on Wednesday is set for 7 p.m.

