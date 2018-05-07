Yahoo Sports releases Chinese internet nicknames for Spurs players, NBA stars

SAN ANTONIO - While the NBA's popularity is continuing to grow in China we are now learning of a whole collection of nicknames that internet users there have created. And they are hilarious.
Yahoo Sports released the list that includes four Spurs among many of the leagues legends and current stars. Here's the list of nicknames.
Tim Duncan
English nickname: Timmy, The Big Fundamental
Chinese nickname: The Stone Buddha
Manu Ginobili
English nickname: Manu, The Magician
Chinese nickname: The Demon Blade
Tony Parker
English nickname: TP
Chinese nickname: The Little French Sports Car
Pau Gasol
English nickname: Kung Pow, The Meal Ticket
Chinese nickname: Sister-in-law
Kyle Anderson
English nickname: Slo-Mo
Chinese nickname: Human Peristalsis
Kawhi Leonard
English nickname: The Klaw
Chinese nickname: Means "cute" but sounds like "Kawhi."
Stephen Curry
English nickname: Chef Curry
Chinese nickname: F***s the Sky
LeBron James
English nickname: King James
Chinese nickname: The Little Emperor
Michael Jordan
English nickname: MJ, Air Jordan
Chinese nickname: Gang Boss
Kobe Bryant
English nickname: Mamba
Chinese nickname: Snail Shell
Shaquile O'Neal
English nickname: Shaq, Disel, The Big Aristotle
Chinese nickname: The Giant Shark
Charles Barkley
English nickname: Chuck, Sir Charles, The Round Mound of Rebound
Chinese nickname: The Flying Pig
Klay Thompson
English nickname: 1/2 Splash Brothers, Big Smokey
Chinese nickname: The Buddha
Dirk Nowitzki
English nickname: The Dunking Dutchman
Chinese nickname: The German Panzer Tank
Steve Nash
English nickname: Kid Canada
Chinese nickname: Son of the Wind
Carmelo Anthony
English nickname: Melo
Chinese nickname: Melon
Dwayne Wade
English nickname: D-Wade, Flash
Chinese nickname: Dian Wei
Kevin Garnett
English nickname: KG, The Big Ticket
Chinese nickname: King of the Wolves
Stephon Marbury
English nickname: Starbury
Chinese nickname: Marburyist Political Commissar
Julis Erving
English nickname: Dr. J
Chinese nickname: J, Ph.D.
Scottie Pippen
English nickname: Pip
Chinese nickname: Second Best Under Heaven
Giannis Antetokoumpo
English nickname: Greek Freak
Chinese nickname: Letters Bro
You can find more of these historical Chinese nicknames on Nick Kapur's Twitter page. Kapur is a historian of Japan and East Asia.
