Kawhi Leonard returns to New York for rehab, reports say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs star forward Kawhi Leonard has returned to New York to rehabilitate a lingering right quad injury, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Leonard returned to New York for rehab on Monday. Wojnarowski said there's no timetable for Leonard's return.

Leonard has has missed all but nine of the Spurs' 76 games due to the injury.

The announcement comes after a reported player's only meeting to address Leonard's injury. The meeting was described as “emotional” and, at times, “tense.” Other Spurs veterans, including Danny Green, have refuted the reports, calling the meeting a brief "family business" conversation.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich previously stated he wouldn't be surprised if the team's star didn't return this season.

"Well, we only have X number of games left in the season and he's still not ready to go and by some chance he is, it will be pretty late in the season and it's going to be a tough decision," Popovich said late February.

There have back-and-forth reports over the past few weeks of the Spurs all-star small forward returning.

The Spurs take on the Houston Rockets on Sunday. The Rockets hold the number 1 spot in the Western Conference with a 62-14 record. The Spurs are behind the Rockets, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trailblazers at fourth in the Western Conference.

