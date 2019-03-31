Spurs announce playoff ticket sales after team clinches spot in postseason

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs on Saturday clinched a spot in the playoffs after the Sacramento Kings lost to the Houston Rockets.

The Spurs, currently seventh in the Western Conference, have six games left in the regular season. Tickets to the first two playoff home games will go on sale April 5 at noon.

A news release from the franchise recommends fans purchase tickets directly from ATTCenter.com or Spurs.com to guarantee the ticket's authenticity. Those interested in purchasing tickets can also do so in person at the AT&T Box Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This marks the Spurs' 22nd consecutive postseason appearance.

