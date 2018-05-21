Spurs eliminate Silver Dancers team, will replace squad with coed group

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs Sports and Entertainment confirmed on Saturday it would do away with its Silver Dancers team and replace it with a coed squad.

According to a press release sent on Friday, the Spurs will hold tryouts for an inaugural coed "hype team" at the beginning of the 2018-2019 season.

The group will feature individuals with a combination of the skill sets of the Spurs' Team Energy and Silver Dancers. According to the press release, the team will have "family-friendly talents, including tumbling, acrobatics, dance and stunts."

The team, which has yet to be named, will participate in community events, do public appearances and perform at home games.

According to Jason Minnix of ESPN San Antonio, current Silver Dancers were informed the team would be eliminated "due to lack of fan interest."

It appears as if the #Spurs @SilverDancers are no more and being replaced in part by a new Spurs Hype Team (release below⬇️) The Silver Dancers had been part of the #Spurs gameday experience for more than 25 years. #KSATnews #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/8hQIA93Cn4 — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) May 19, 2018

The Silver Dancers squad has been the Spurs' all-female dance team for 26 years.

Auditions for the new team will be held July 21 and Aug. 5 at the University of the Incarnate Word.

"Dynamic stunt artists, tumblers, acrobats, cheerleaders, and other performers are encouraged to attend the open tryouts," according to the release.

