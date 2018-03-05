Spurs face 'must win' game against Grizzlies on Monday night

SAN ANTONIO - It seems strange to say, but the San Antonio Spurs are in a must win situation when they take on the Memphis Grizzles Monday night in the AT&T Center. That is coming right from the Spurs players themselves.

"It's in our hands, we've got a must win coming up against the Grizzlies," said Pau Gasol.

Going into the game Monday, the Spurs find themselves in the sixth playoff spot in the Western Conference. They are only one and a half games from being out of the playoffs.

Wednesday night, they blew a 15-point third quarter lead against the New Orleans Pelicans and lost, 121-116.

Then Saturday night, they had a 17-point third quarter lead against the LA Lakers but blew that one and ended up losing, 116-112.

Those games were indicative of their late season. Letting it slip away.

"Deflating, especially the last two games," Patty Mills said after the Spurs morning workout.

Communication late in games at both ends of the floor seems to be problem along with turnovers and missing opportunities to score.

"It seems such a little thing but it makes a massive difference, just being able to communicate on the court being able to help each other as teammates, we do it for parts here and there but in terms of consistently doing it for the 48 minutes is what I think we need to obviously get better at it quick before the playoffs," Mills said.

"We've got to fix our mistakes," said Danny Green.

The Spurs can fix those mistakes against the Grizzlies. Memphis is on a 13-game losing streak and could be due for a win.

"It's definitely a dangerous situation for sure," Mills said.

What makes a win even more imperative, the Spurs head back on the road to take on the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets and just a win or a loss can mean a position or two in the standings.

"It's the west, it's tough," said Green." Only getting tougher."

Spurs leading scorer LaMarcus Aldridge is listed as questionable for tonight's game.

He is recovering from that sprained ankle he suffered against the Pelicans.

