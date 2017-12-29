Spurs forward Rudy Gay expected to miss time with injury

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs announced on Friday that forward Rudy is expected to miss time after he suffered an injury to his right heel during San Antonio’s win over the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Gay underwent an MRI examination in San Antonio and the exam revealed that Gay has right retrocalcaneal bursitis.

The Spurs said Gay has started a rest and rehabilitation program and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The injury occurred near the end of the third quarter after Gay attempted a shot on the offensive end.

Gay missed the shot and hobbled down the court before heading into the locker room for evaluation.

Before the injury, the Spurs roster had finally been at full strength with the return of Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Anderson and Tony Parker.

Gay has played in 34 games this season and was the team’s second leading scorer before Leonard's return.

Gay is averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds points per game in his first season with the Spurs.

San Antonio is 25-11 and currently in third place in the Western Conference standings.

