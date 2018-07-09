Spurs to re-sign Davis Bertans to 4-year deal after losing Anderson in free agency

SAN ANTONIO - Forward Davis Bertans is expected to re-sign with the Spurs, according to a report Monday morning in Sportando.

The deal is reportedly worth $20 million over four years.

The news comes a day after San Antonio declined to match the offer for Kyle Anderson, who is headed to Memphis on a four-year deal worth $37.2 million.

The Spurs also lost longtime point guard Tony Parker in free agency on Friday.

Bertans, 25, has played in San Antonio for the past two seasons since his move from Europe.

The 6-10 Latvian forward averaged six points per game, but shot 37 percent from 3-point range.

Bertans is expected to have an expanded role in the offense and his size allows the Spurs to stretch the floor on offense without giving up height on the defensive end.

The Spurs have also re-signed forward Rudy Gay to a one-year deal and guard Marco Belinelli to a two-year deal.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.