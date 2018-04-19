Wife of Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich passes away

SAN ANTONIO - Officials with the San Antonio Spurs said head coach Gregg Popovich’s wife, Erin Popovich, died on Wednesday.

The couple was married for four decades and have two children and two grandchildren.

“We mourn the loss of Erin,” Spurs general manager RC Buford said. “She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us.”

The San Antonio Spurs released the following statement:

