Cowboys guard Zack Martin speaks with media

OXNARD, Calif. - For the first time since he left practice Friday, Zack Martin spoke with the media.

The five-time Pro Bowl guard experienced back pain during the Cowboys' sixth workout and thought it was worth bringing to the attention of the training staff. Dallas immediately requested an MRI, which showed irritation of a disc that now has sidelined Martin.

“I never really had that feeling before,” admits Martin. “I’ve had soreness before, but not that.”

Martin said he experienced the pain in his back on one play and declined to estimate how bad the injury is.

”We’ll see,” Martin said. “I think give it some time to calm down a little bit and be back sooner than later.”

Martin joins a list of sidelined Dallas starters including linebacker Sean Lee (knee) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (bruised heel). Cooper did not practice Sunday.

After Saturday’s practice, Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones told KSAT 12 that there was no sense trying to bring Cooper or any other player back at this stage of the season until they are “110%.”

