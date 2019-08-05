Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recaps Blue/White Scrimmage

OXNARD, Calif. - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones returned to Oxnard on Sunday to continue watching over training camp. Jones attended the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday night in support of former Cowboys Director of Player Personnel Gil Brandt.

Jones met with the media following Sunday’s Blue-White Scrimmage in camp and had a number of observations, including how impressed he was with fifth-round draft pick Joe Jackson. The former Miami defensive end made an “eye-opening” tackle.

“This is the first time we’ve seen these players in live action, and I’m telling you, he was really impressive,” Jones said. “He was all over the field. He was aggressive on the first two or three tackles. I thought he had a good day.”

Jones praised former Memphis running back and fourth-round draft pick Tony Pollard for his ability to plant his feet.

”If he continues to get better and better, then I think you’re going to see a guy that plays early for the Cowboys,” Jones said.

Additionally, Jones liked that quarterback Dak Prescott has come into camp throwing a lot of long balls, specifically “go routes.” Deep passes have been rare for the Cowboys’ offense over the past three seasons. Last season, Prescott threw deep balls on just over 10% of his throws and completed just 38.7% of those throws.

Lastly, the Cowboys owner commented on the tragedy that has gripped El Paso, “We are so appreciative of the support we have in El Paso. It’s just unthinkable. It’s just so sad for those families and all those innocent people.”

